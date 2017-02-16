Woman unharmed as Dublin hostage incident ends
Replica firearm recovered from house in Ballyogan and man is taken to hospital
Armed gardaí and paramedics during a standoff at a house on Ballyogan Green in Dublin on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
A replica firearm has been recovered by gardaí following a hostage situation in Dublin earlier today.
Gardaí from Cabinteely responded to reports of a disturbance at a house at Ballyogan Green, Dublin 18 at about 11.20am on Thursday.
A woman in her 30s was held hostage in the house by a man in his 40s.
A number of Garda units attended the scene while a Defence Forces bomb disposal team was requested as a precaution.
The woman left the house unharmed after a short period.
Negotiators remained in contact with the man, who left the house at about 3.30pm and was taken to hospital.
A replica firearm was recovered in the house afterwards. Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.