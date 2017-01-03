Woman stabbed in neck during mugging in Drumcondra

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a mugging on Tuesday in which a woman was stabbed in the neck.

The incident occurred in Drumcondra, Dublin, at approximately 6.15pm when a woman (36) was approached by another woman who demanded her handbag.

A spokesman for the Garda said there was an altercation and the woman received a stab wound to her neck.

She was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 016668602.