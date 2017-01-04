Woman stabbed in Drumcondra still in hospital

A 36 year old who was stabbed in the neck by another woman, who then stole her handbag, was still being treated in hospital in Dublin on Wednesday.

The woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was found on the footpath on the Lower Drumcondra Road on Tuesday evening by a passing garda, who provided assistance and called an ambulance which brought the injured party to the Mater hospital.

The attack is understood to have happened on the stretch between Clonliffe Road and Richmond Road at about 5pm.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, who lives beside the scene of the attack, said he was concerned about the violent nature of this and other stabbing incidents.

“[It’s] very tragic that someone simply walking home from work can be attacked like this and it’s not the only attack of this kind in the last few days,” he said.

He said he had seen CCTV footage which showed the victim lying on the street in the aftermath of the attack and was worried by the prospect of similar muggings. “Is there an anger in people we haven’t addressed or understand? How is it that fights move from what in the past might have been simply someone hitting somebody to people stabbing or killing people or maiming people? It’s very worrying,”the archbishop added.

Gardaí at Mountjoy station have appealed for witnesses or anyone who was in the area between 5pm and 5.30pm to contact them at 01-666 8600, or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.