Woman injured during post office raid in rural Wexford

A woman was injured during a raid on a post office in Wexford on Friday.

The robbery occurred in Kilanerin, Gorey, shortly after midday when three men armed with a firearm, sledgehammer and a pickaxe handle threatened staff and demanded cash.

Gardaí say a female member of staff was assaulted and received minor injuries.

The men fled with a small amount of money in the direction on Tinahely, Co Wicklow, in a grey-coloured Landrover Sport which had a partial registration of 151 D.

This vehicle was being driven by a fourth man, gardaí said. It is believed the raiders arrived at the post office in the vehicle and the driver remained in it during the robbery.

A burnt-out vehicle was later located at Clonegal, Co Carlow and was taken for technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to contact Gorey station at (053)0 943 0690, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any other station.