Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Limerick city

A woman is in a critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times during an assault in a house in Limerick city.

It is understood the 37-year-old woman was assaulted at a house at Hassetts Villas, Thomondgate in the centre of the city.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 12am on Sunday.

She is being treated at University Hospital Limerick where her condition is described as critical but stable.

A man (28) has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being questioned at Henry Street Garda station.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda station on (061) 456980.