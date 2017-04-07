Woman in 70s hospitalised after shooting incident in Dublin
Injuries not believed to be life-threatening after firearm discharged in Monkstown
A woman in her 70s has been hospitalised after a shooting incident in south Dublin.
A Garda spokesman confirmed gardaí in Dún Laoghaire were investigating the discharge of a firearm at Oliver Plunkett Avenue in Monkstown at about 11pm on Thursday night.
A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening, the spokesman said.