Woman hospitalised after jewellery shop robbery in Malahide

A woman was injured and taken to hospital after two men robbed the jewellery shop in which she was working in Malahide, Co Dublin, on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at about 5pm when two men entered the shop in the centre of the village and threatened staff. They took a number of items including some watches.

The female staff member was injured in an altercation during the robbery and an ambulance was called. She was taken to hospital where her injuries are described as non life threatening.

Both suspects ran in the direction of St Margaret’s Avenue in Malahide.

One of the men is described as being about 50 years old, 175 cm (5 feet 9 inches) in height and was wearing glasses and a yellow jacket. The second man was much younger and was wearing a black jacket and white hat.

Anyone who may have seen the two men before or after the robbery is asked to contact Malahide Garda station on 01 6664600.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested in Balbriggan after a premises was robbed in Balrothery. A female member of staff was assaulted in the incident but did not require medical attention. The suspect made off with a sum of money.

A house in Balbriggan was subsequently searched and a 44-year-old man was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Balbriggan Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended. Local gardaí were assisted by members of the armed support unit .