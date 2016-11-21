Woman given 3-year sentence for causing deaths of mother and daughter

A 21-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the deaths of a mother and daughter has been given a three-year suspended sentence and banned from driving for 15 years.

Susan Gleeson of Leitrim, Kilworth, Co Cork pleaded guilty earlier this month to dangerous driving causing the deaths of her neighbours, Geraldine (58) and Louise Clancy (22) at Ballyderown, Kilworth on December 22nd, 2015.

The two women died when their car overturned into a flooded dyke just off the Fermoy-Ballyduff Road following a collision with a car driven by Gleeson.

More to follow.