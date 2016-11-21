Woman given 3-year sentence for causing deaths of mother and daughter
Geraldine (58) and Louise Clancy (22) died when their car ended up in a flooded dyke
Susan Gleeson of Kilworth, Co Cork who has been given a three-year suspended sentence for dangerous driving causing the death of Cork mother, Geraldine Clancy (58), and her daughter, Louise Ann (22), in December 2015. Photograph: Cork Courts Ltd
A 21-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the deaths of a mother and daughter has been given a three-year suspended sentence and banned from driving for 15 years.
Susan Gleeson of Leitrim, Kilworth, Co Cork pleaded guilty earlier this month to dangerous driving causing the deaths of her neighbours, Geraldine (58) and Louise Clancy (22) at Ballyderown, Kilworth on December 22nd, 2015.
The two women died when their car overturned into a flooded dyke just off the Fermoy-Ballyduff Road following a collision with a car driven by Gleeson.
