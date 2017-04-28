Woman found dead in flat in Waterford city

The body of a woman has been found in a flat in Waterford city on Friday evening.

The body was found in the flat in the Thomas Street area at 5pm, and gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office.

A man who was found with injuries in the flat was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. Gardaí are hoping they will get permission by doctors to speak to him later.

The body of the woman remains at the scene pending the arrival of a pathologist. Detectives said the course of their investigation would depend on the results of the post mortem, which is likely to take place on Saturday.