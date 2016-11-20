Woman dies after falling out of moving van in Co Galway

A woman has died and another woman was seriously injured after they were discovered on the side of the road early on Sunday morning in Co Galway.

The women, both in their early 20s, were discovered at 2.20am at the Barna Road/Moycullen Road junction.

It is understood both women fell from a moving van out onto the road. They were given medical treatment at the scene and taken to University Hospital in Galway. One of the women was later prounced dead and a postmortem is to be carried out.

The second woman is in a stable condition in hospital. It is believed the van they were travelling in was not involved in a collision.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, particularly those who may have been travelling on the N59 Galway-Moycullen Road or the Barna-Moycullen Road between the hours of 1.45am and 3.15am to contact them at Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made and gardai said their investigations into the “unusual” incident are ongoing.

Additional reporting: PA