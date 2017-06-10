Woman arrested in connection with Gareth Hutch murder

Gardaí have arrested a woman in relation to the murder of Gareth Hutch in May 2016.

The 39-year-old is due to appear before Dublin District Court later on Saturday after being detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

Gareth Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, died after he was shot outside the flat complex on North Cumberland Street in Dublin’s north inner city on May 24th, 2016.

He was a cousin of the late Gary Hutch and also the nephew of murdered taxi driver Eddie Hutch.

He was reported to have sought help in securing a new home just a day before his death because he feared he could be a target in the feud.

While he was well known to gardaí, he was not regarded as a major crime player.

He had been a member of an armed gang that tried to rob a cash-in-transit van bringing money to an ATM machine in a Co Dublin shop in 2009.

There has been a series of previous arrests in connection to his killing.