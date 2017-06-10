Woman arrested in connection with Gareth Hutch murder
Gardaí say 39-year-old due to appear in court in relation to killing in May 2016
Mourners at the funeral of Gareth Hutch who was shot at Avondale House flat complex on Dublin’s North Cumberland Street in May 2016. File photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times
Gardaí have arrested a woman in relation to the murder of Gareth Hutch in May 2016.
The 39-year-old is due to appear before Dublin District Court later on Saturday after being detained at Mountjoy Garda station.
Gareth Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, died after he was shot outside the flat complex on North Cumberland Street in Dublin’s north inner city on May 24th, 2016.
He was a cousin of the late Gary Hutch and also the nephew of murdered taxi driver Eddie Hutch.
He was reported to have sought help in securing a new home just a day before his death because he feared he could be a target in the feud.
While he was well known to gardaí, he was not regarded as a major crime player.
He had been a member of an armed gang that tried to rob a cash-in-transit van bringing money to an ATM machine in a Co Dublin shop in 2009.
There has been a series of previous arrests in connection to his killing.