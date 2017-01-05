Woman arrested following Drumcondra stabbing incident

A woman in her thirties has been arrested following a mugging on Tuesday in which a woman was stabbed in the neck.

The 36-year-old had her handbag stolen by another woman during the attack.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was found on the footpath on the Lower Drumcondra Road on Tuesday evening by a passing garda, who provided assistance and called an ambulance which brought the injured party to the Mater hospital.

The attack is understood to have happened on the stretch between Clonliffe Road and Richmond Road at about 5pm.

The arrest was made on Wednesday night shortly before 10pm. The woman is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.