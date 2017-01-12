Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy in Co Mayo

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in Co Mayo after the sudden death of a four-month-old baby boy.

Gardaí are investigating the “unexplained death” after an incident at a house in Bohola, Co Mayo, on December 28th.

The baby was taken to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar and later removed to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin where he was pronounced dead on January 1st 2017.

A postmortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist and the report was given to gardaí.

Details of the report are not being released for operational reasons.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at Claremorris Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.