Woman and two children die in Dublin apartment fire

A woman and two children have died in an apartment fire in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and fire services were called to the scene of the fire at Cluainin Cronan, Clondalkin at about 2.30am.

Five people were in the apartment at the time, two women and three children.

Sadly, we were called to a tragic fire in #Clondalkin in the early hours. Our thoughts are with the families, friends & local community. — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 8, 2017

A 27-year-old woman and two girls, aged two and three-years-old, were taken to Tallaght Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman in her 30s was taken to St James’s Hospital and a four-year-old boy was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin. Both of their conditions have been described as critical.

Seven people in nearby apartments have been evacuated.

The scene has been sealed off and a technical examination of the area will take place later on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on (01)666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

In a separate incident, a number of people were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment complex on Dominick Street in Dublin’s north inner city.