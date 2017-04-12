Woman alleges sexual assault at Cathal Brugha army barracks

Military police have been called in to investigate an allegation of sexual assault on a woman at an army barracks in Dublin early Wednesday morning.

Gardaí at Rathmines are also investigating the alleged incident which occurred at Cathal Brugha Barracks at about 2am on Wednesday .

The woman at the centre of the allegations is not a member of the Defence Forces. A spokesman for the Defence Forces confirmed it was made aware of the allegation in the early hours of the morning. He said the military police are co-operating fully with An Garda Síochána during its investigation.

“No persons have been arrested and investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesman said.

Cathal Brugha Barracks is located in Rathmines, Dublin 6 and is one of the key military bases of the Defence Forces.