Woman (31) found dead in flat in Waterford city

The body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a flat in Waterford city on Friday.

The body was found in the flat on Thomas Street, and gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office.

“The discovery was made when gardaí were called to an apartment at Thomas Court, Thomas Street shortly after 3pm this afternoon,” a Garda spokesman said. “She was pronounced dead at the scene”.

A man who was found with injuries in the flat was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. Gardaí are awaiting permission from doctors to speak to him.

The body of the woman remained at the scene pending the arrival of a pathologist. Detectives said the course of their investigation would depend on the results of the postmortem, which is likely to take place on Saturday.

An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda Station and investigating officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.