Woman (20s) dies in car crash after pulling into hard shoulder

A woman in her 20s was killed in a car crash on Monday after the car she was travelling in pulled into the hard shoulder.

The woman was a back-seat passenger in a car which was in a collision with a truck on the M8 between junctions 9 and 10 near Dogstown at about 12.25pm on Monday.

The two other female occupants of the car, both aged in their 50s, were wounded. All three were from the mid-Tipperary area.

It is believed that the deceased woman, who is in her mid-20s, was on the phone to a child who was sick in hospital when the collision occurred.

The driver of the truck, who is from Northern Ireland, was uninjured but was badly shaken by the crash, which led to the temporary closure of one lane of the northbound carriageway.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was driving the N8 near Dogstown at the time of the crash to contact them at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.

Elsewhere, a man in his 60s died in a crash on Monday morning in Co Louth.

The incident happened at Rassan, on the Dundalk to Castleblaney road (N53) at 7am. The deceased was the driver and the only occupant of the car.

The road was closed to allow for a forensic investigation of the scene.

Anyone who was on the road between 6.30am and 7.15am is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 9388400.

A total of 124 people have died on Irish roads since the start of 2016. Monday’s fatalities came after a 92-year-old woman died in a collision involving a car on the Navan Road in Dublin over the weekend.

Maureen Creaner was knocked down while walking on the road at about 8.15am on Sunday morning and died later in hospital.

It is understood the incident occurred after she had been at Mass in the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians.