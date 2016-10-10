Whistleblower’s solicitor says inquiry must be ‘widened’

The solicitor for garda whistleblower Keith Harrison says that the scope of the inquiry into the treatment of whistleblowers needs to be widened.

Trevor Collins alleges his client, Garda Harrison, had been subjected to intimidation, harassment and ostracisation while senior garda management orchestrated a deliberate smear campaign against him.

“He has been the subject of surveillance, he has suffered victimisation, bullying, harassment, as has his family,” Mr Collins said.

“The scope of the inquiry needs to be widened to include all whistleblowers who have brought matters of ill-treatment to the attention of the Minister,” he said.

Mr Justice O’Neill was appointed to examine two new protected disclosures made to the Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald in the last 10 days. Both allege a smear campaign against Sgt Maurice McCabe.

“But at the very least this appears to be a flawed inquiry from the very outset, Mr Collins said.

“Mr Justice O’Neill is unable to deal with and look into whistleblowers and their treatment from the outset, rather than having it done in a piecemeal fashion where you’re dealing with Sgt McCabe and Supt Taylor and their disclosures, and effectively leaving aside and not vindicating the rights of the other whistleblowers and the complaints they brought to the Minister.”

Whistleblower

While serving in Athlone in 2009, Garda Harrison prosecuted a colleague (unsuccessfully) for alleged drink driving, despite opposition from senior officers.

Afterwards, he claims, he was subjected to bullying and harassment by colleagues and, despite an unblemished record, to unprecedented scrutiny. This resulted in him facing 16 claims of breaches of discipline, four of which were upheld.

In December 2015, a High Court judge ordered the Garda to abandon an investigation into him for allegedly intimidating his partner, a claim Garda Harrison denied. Earlier in his career, he received a Scott Medal for bravery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Collins said that two and a half years ago his client made protective disclosures to, at that time, a confidential recipient, which was later referred to GSOC.

“Following on from that he has endured a campaign orchestrated by, we believe, by senior members of an Garda Síochána, the sole purpose of which was to undermine his credibility and effectively destroy his reputation.

“This campaign has been endured by my client. We have made known to the Minister that this has been ongoing and we’ve called on her to take immediate action,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said his client had been astounded to learn on Friday evening the terms of reference of the inquiry.

‘Cherry-picked’ inquiry

“All week the allegations that were before the Dáil, on the Dáil record, reveal that there appears to be a deliberate high level smear campaign against whistleblowers within an Garda Síochána.

“We took it that the Tánaiste would take steps to inquire into these very serious issues of public concern.

“It is disappointing to learn that she has chosen to essentially cherry-pick and base any inquiry solely on the disclosures of Sgt McCabe and Supt Taylor, rather than the other whistleblowers who have suffered similar treatment at the hands of the Garda Síochána.”

Mr Collins said he sent a letter to the Tánaiste on October 8th, seeking a wider review, but had not yet received a response.

“My submission is my client has made known to the Minister the serious issues that he has suffered and the victimisation, the intimidation, the ostracisation that is ongoing. I have outlined to her in no uncertain terms the issues that I believe are of public concern.

“They have been on her desk since May at the very least, this is the fourth or fifth time I have written to the Minister on this matter.

“To simply ignore these issues and leave my client in limbo does not vindicate his rights.”

He said that recently, they had learned of an instance where certain issues were disseminated to the media from garda headquarters.

“This is one of the facts that has been confirmed to our client. It confirmed to him that what we believe is true.”

Mr Collins said there were similarities between the whistleblowers from different divisions and their reported treatment - all suffering the same type of treatment.