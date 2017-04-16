Were you stopped? Drug-driving checkpoint set up in Stillorgan

Gardaí have not wasted any time in rolling out the new drug-driving tests after a checkpoint was set up in Stillorgan on Saturday evening.

The Road Traffic Bill, passed in the Dáil and Seanad in December 2016, was due to be commenced or implemented at Easter.

The legislation makes it illegal for motorists to drive while under the influence of cannabis, cocaine or heroin. It is also now an offence to drive while under the influence of the cannabis-containing drug Salvidex, used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald told the Dáil in February that waiting until the Easter bank holiday weekend would “allow time for all stakeholders to prepare for introduction” and “provide a valuable opportunity to highlight the dangers of drug-driving over the bank holiday weekend”.

Gardaí tweeted on Sunday evening bout what they called “Operation Surround,” saying:

“N11 Stillorgan motorists are being tested for Drink and Drug Driving. All checks are for Intoxicant Testing.”