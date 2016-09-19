Water meter protesters convicted of blocking Labour TD’s car

Two anti-water meter protesters who prevented a Fingal Labour Party TD from leaving his weekly clinic in Rush, Co Dublin, have been ordered to complete community service in lieu of a prison sentence.

Quinten Radford (45) and Stephen Ward (46) were among a group of up to 15 people who blocked the car Brendan Ryan was in from leaving the Main Street in Rush, Co Dublin, on October 29th last year.

A Dublin Bus was also prevented from travelling down the street because of the protest, which caused traffic to be backed up for one-and-a-half kilometres.

A third man, Christopher Faulkner (19), from Rowan Heights, Drogheda, Co Louth, was found guilty of wilfully preventing or interrupting the free passage of Mr Ryan’s vehicle, failing to give gardaí his details and failing to comply with garda direction, following a trial at Swords District Court.

The incidents happened at about 7.30pm on the date in question and lasted for about 20 minutes, the court heard.

Radford, of Marigold Road, Darndale, Dublin, and Ward, of Fassaugh Road, Cabra, Dublin, both pleaded guilty to wilfully preventing or interrupting the free passage of Mr Ryan’s vehicle.

Ward also pleaded guilty to failing to give gardaí his details when arrested.

Sgt Patrick Whelan gave evidence that gardaí were called to Rush as Mr Ryan was being prevented from leaving his clinic at the local community centre.

He said Radford was co-operative when arrested.

He agreed with defence barrister Karl Monahan that Radford had blocked Mr Ryan’s vehicle for four to five minutes.

“He was there to protest against the Labour Party’s involvement in austerity and water charges,” said Mr Monahan.

Community service

After both men were deemed suitable for community service work, Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered they carry out 240 hours each, in lieu of one month in prison.

Ward was also convicted and fined €100 for failing to give gardaí his details upon arrest.

The judge ordered a Probation Report to see if Faulkner is suitable for 240 hours of community service work in lieu of two months in prison and adjourned his case until November.