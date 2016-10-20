Volunteers to support and monitor sex offenders

Nearly 50 people have volunteered to support and monitor convicted sex offenders in the community, as part of a Probation Service programme which has substantially reduced reoffending in other countries.

The Circles of Support and Accountability (COSA) programme, which was launched in Dublin last year, is designed to reintegrate medium to high-risk sex offenders into the community by including them in an informal social support circle of volunteers.

The model originated in a Canadian Mennonite community and has since been successful in Europe.

Studies suggest there has been a 70 per cent reduction in sexual reoffending by those who go through the programme.

Dangerous behaviour

At COSA meetings, the offender, or “core client” according to the terminology, can talk to an “inner circle” of volunteers about how they are coping in the community and the challenges they are facing.

This inner circle then reports, through an intermediary, to an outer “protective circle” – made up of professionals such as probation officers, gardaí and child protection experts.

The model is based on the idea that any potentially dangerous behaviour or thinking is more likely to be disclosed to volunteers, in an informal setting, who can then alert the professionals and allow them to intervene.

“It’s bringing the community more into it, rather than just the professionals,” says Brian Dack, assistant director of the Probation Service.

“It’s the community seeing they have a role to play and participating in the process.”

Last year, 45 volunteers were selected following a public recruitment campaign. Individual offenders were put in a group of between four and six volunteers.

The groups gather each week and subsequently take part in social activities, such as going to the cinema, bowling or going to a cafe.

COSA is a form of restorative justice but, unlike other such programmes, the victim is not involved.

“The focus is on looking forward more than looking back,” said Mr Dack.

The programme is funded by the Probation Service, at a cost of €71,000 a year, but is run by PACE, an offender rehabilitation organisation headed by Lisa Cuthbert.

“What was really fascinating was the volunteers saying ‘we feel people deserve a second chance’,” Ms Cuthbert says.

Abuse prevention

“And there are some people that were victims themselves, particularly of domestic violence, and they feel that they’ve learned something . . . and that they have something to offer.”

Not all offenders are deemed suitable for the programme. Any offender currently drinking alcohol or taking drugs would not be accepted if substance abuse was a factor in their offending. Offenders also have to accept what they have done without making excuses.

“If someone is very psychopathic, that would be a primary example where you wouldn’t be putting them in that situation,” Ms Cuthbert says.

“The level of denial and lack of empathy means their ability to make effective changes is quite limited.”

There are currently five circles operating in Ireland, with another five planned before the end of the year, so statistical indicators of success are limited. But Ms Cuthbert says the feedback has been positive.

Mr Dack stressed the purpose of COSA is to reduce harm and not to “coddle” offenders.

He said abuse prevention is the number one concern and everything else is a bonus.