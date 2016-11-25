Viable pipe bombs made safe after discovery in Strabane

Two viable pipe bombs found during a security alert in Co Tyrone have been made safe.

The devices, discovered at Springhill Park in Strabane, Co Tyrone, were rendered ineffective by army bomb disposal experts.

They have since been removed for forensic examination.

No homes were evacuated but a number of roads in the area were closed while technical teams examined the devices.

Det Insp Jenna Fitzpatrick of the PSNI said those responsible had shown little regard for the community.

The officer said: “An investigation is now under way to find those responsible for recklessly putting the lives of local people at risk by leaving these devices in a busy residential area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Strabane.

Press Association