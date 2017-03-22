Veteran Cork republican criticises Martin McGuinness

Veteran Cork republican Donal Varian has said Martin McGuinness betrayed the principles of republicanism in the 1986 split in the movement. However, he said he bore no personal animosity or bitterness towards the Derry man.

“He was a very well established active volunteer and when he acted as a volunteer, he did it with credibility – I couldn’t criticise him, other than the fact that he changed his ways.

“Now that was a matter for himself – that wouldn’t create any bitterness or animosity, but I would say he made his bed and he laid on it. I just didn’t share it with him and once he made that decision in 1986, you can’t expect anything else from him.”

Mr Varian was commenting on Mr McGuinness’s role at the 1986 ardfheis, when Sinn Féin voted to abandon abstentionism. Mr McGuinness addressed delegates in favour of the move proposed by Gerry Adams, but it resulted in a split in the movement, with an older generation led by Ruairí Ó Brádaigh and Daithí Ó Conaill leaving to form Republican Sinn Féin, of which Mr Varian has been a steadfast member.

Pivotal moment

He said it was a pivotal movement for Irish republicanism that set the movement back and made the prospect of Irish unity further away than ever.

“McGuinness went there as a member of Sinn Féin . . . he would have done his homework prior to the ardfheis and he had issued orders to volunteers to vote for the breaking up of the organisation by abandoning the abstentionist principle. We stayed true to traditional republicanism and he and his cohorts went down the Free State line.”

He added: “We’re deeper now into partition than we ever were. They told us, for example, that the EU would be a stepping stone to unity the same way the Free State told us that it would be a stepping stone, but we are further away from a united Ireland than we ever were.”