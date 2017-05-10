Varadkar: We are ‘concerned’ about new Garda claims

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has said the Government has confidence in the Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan but it is “very concerned” about the further revelations of financial malpractice in the Garda training college in Templemore.

He also welcomed the information revealed by the Garda’s human resources director John Barrett at the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“I welcome the fact that the information was put in the public domain. There is a conflict of evidence between the Commissioner and Mr Barrett,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It is not my function to determine where the truth lies but I do think it is in the public interest that this information is put in the public domain and that people can be held to account.”

On the contrasting accounts given by the the Commissioner and Mr Barrett about a meeting they had on July 27th 2015, the Minister said: “What’s more important than how long the meeting lasted is what was done on foot of it. External auditors have been brought in and there is an auditor report before the PAC.

“It is important that financial procedures are changed in the Garda college and that this doesn’t happen again, that there is accountability. Like a lot of citizens in this country we’re growing increasingly frustrated that these revelations are made and investigated, but nobody is ever held to account.

“There is accountability in this case but there needs to be fair process and due process.”

Ms O’Sullivan said there was a brief exchange over a cup of tea at the July 2015 meeting but Mr Barrett contradicted that by claiming it was a two-hour meeting, ending at 7.37pm.

In further documentation to the PAC, Mr Barrett claims senior gardaí sought to cover-up financial irregularities at Templemore Garda college for decades.

Mr Barrett said large sums of money were managed and moved outside of the purview of the normal accounting structures of An Garda Síochána by way of 42 unauthorised bank accounts opened and managed by Garda personnel.

This process was understood over many years by those in roles charged with probity and “the entire edifice seems to have stood protected from enquiry while remaining in plain view”.

Mr Barrett further claims there have been tangible efforts made to isolate his office since he first raised concerns about financial irregularities at the college.

He said he was urged to be “very careful” when he questioned why an internal audit team, which was examining the issue last year, was not aware of previous audits conducted in 2008, 2010 or 2015.

Mr Barrett also describes how his professional influence within the organisation from a wide range of key decision areas has subsided since he began drawing attention to the irregularities.