US tourist finds kilo of cocaine washed up on Co Mayo beach

A US tourist found a package containing an estimated €50,000 worth of cocaine on a Co Mayo beach last Thursday.

Tommy Schlather was walking near the Minaun Cliffs on Achill Island when he discovered an object taped up and covered in plastic.

“I was walking on the beach and was sitting on the rocks when I noticed the item. It was maybe the size of an old cassette tape and covered in black and yellow tape. I wasn’t sure what it was at first but when I had a closer look I had a fair idea,” he said.

Mr Schlather had been visiting relatives in Achill.

When he told them of his discovery, they contacted local gardaí, who took the package away.

Gardaí later confirmed that the package contained about one kilogram of cocaine. It is estimated that the street value of the drugs could be as much as €50,000.

The scene was searched by gardaí but no other suspicious packages were found.

Gardaí believe the package may have been part of a larger consignment which fell into the sea while it was being smuggled along the Irish coast.