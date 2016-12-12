Up to five may have had role in killing of former Real IRA man

Gardaí investigating the murder of a leading dissident republican in Cork last week believe that up to five people may have been involved in the killing and getaway.

Supt Mick Comyns said that up to three people may have been involved in organising the getaway of the two men involved in the shooting of Aidan O’Driscoll (37) on the Old Commons Road in Blackpool on Cork’s northside last Wednesday around 5pm.

He appealed to anyone who may have seen a silver-grey Nissan Almera registration number 01 TS 1312, or a white Vauxhall Astra estate 99 G 12357 used by the killers, along with a red Opel Astra and a black Toyota Avensis in either Blackpool or Killeens on the day of the killing, to contact them.

“We believe that the killers were waiting in the Nissan Almera parked up on the Old Commons Road for over 30 minutes before they shot Mr O’Driscoll but we believe they were driving around the general Blackpool area for several hours before that in the Nissan Almera,” he said.

“We are particularly anxious to talk to anyone who saw the Nissan or any taxi drivers who may have been in the Blackpool area on Wednesday afternoon and who have dash cams or any other motorists who have dash cams to contact us as they may have captured the car on their camera.”

Two men approached Mr O’Driscoll – who at one point was the self-styled chief-of-staff of the Real IRA in the south – as he walked along the footpath at Old Commons Road at 4.55pm just after he had been dropped off by work colleagues from a painting job in Tivoli.

At least one of the men fired at him from close range with a handgun and Mr O’Driscoll, a father-of-two from Glen Heights in Ballyvolane, was wounded in the pelvis. He tried to flee but collapsed crossing the road where he was shot another three times and he died later at Cork University Hospital.

Passersby

Gardaí believe that the shooting was witnessed by a number of passersby but that not all of them have contacted gardaí.

Supt Comyns said that gardaí would be very anxious to talk to anyone who saw the killing but had not yet contacted them.

Gardaí believe the two men then got into the silver grey Nissan Almera which was parked nearby on Old Commons Road facing towards the city and possibly driven by a third man and they headed in along Great William O’Brien Street before turning right up Seminary Road.

Gardaí believe that the killers had a rendezvous with a second car, the white Vauxhall Astra van driven by another man with possibly another occupant, at the junction of Seminary Road and Redemption Road. Gardaí suspect they then abandoned the Nissan Almera and set it alight before driving along Redemption Road.

Gardaí believe there may have been up to five men fleeing the scene in the Vauxhall Astra but they are unsure of the exact route that the killers took – possibly via Na Piarsaigh’s GAA pitch and the Blackstone Bridge – to get to Monard in Killeens between Blackpool and Blarney.

There the gang attempted to burn the white Vauxhall Astra estate and gardaí believe that they then fled in a red Opel Astra which had been seen in the Monard/Killeens area several hours earlier when its occupants met the occupant or occupants of a black Toyota Avensis.

“We believe that the red Opel Astra was in the Killeens area for several hours prior to the shooting so again we are appealing to anyone who may have seen it or the black Toyota Avensis to contact us in confidence at Anglesea Street Garda station on 021-4522000,” said Supt Comyns.

Gardaí have established that both the Nissan Almera and the Vauxhall Astra estate were both bought from legitimate sellers in cash transactions in Co Cork earlier this year by people using false names. They are trying to establish the identity of the purchasers.

They have also begun examining CCTV footage from garages around Cork to see if the killers bought petrol or diesel for the vehicles in the run-up to the killing.