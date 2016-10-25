Up to €2.7m worth of cannabis seized in Co Meath raid

Gardaí have seized up to €2.7 million worth of cannabis following a raid on an industrial facility in Co Meath.

The seizure took place just after 3pm on Tuesday and was part of a planned operation conducted by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

It is understood the drugs could have a street value in the region of €2.7 million once confirmed.

Three men are now in custody in Ashbourne and Finglas Garda stations. They have been held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.