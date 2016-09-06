Tyrone man linked to Regency killing remanded in custody

A Co Tyrone man linked to a gangland killing at Dublin’s Regency Hotel was remanded in custody after he appeared at a Belfast court following his detention under a European arrest warrant.

Kevin Murray (46) was arrested at Townsend Street, Strabane, on Monday in connection with murder and firearms offences.

He appeared at Belfast Recorder’s Court yesterday using a walking frame, and had to be assisted into the dock by two wardens. He is fighting extradition to the Republic, where the authorities hold a warrant for his arrest.

Des Fahy, for Mr Murray, said his client had no issue with the format or execution of the warrant, but does not consent to extradition.

The court heard Mr Murray would challenge the warrant that has been issued, had gathered £10,000 for bail from family members, and did not represent a flight risk as he had been living openly in Strabane, in contact with the authorities. He had been suffering from deteriorating health since 2015.

Mr Fahy told the Belfast recorder Patricia Smyth his client had limited mobility, was recently allocated a care worker and was awaiting results of a scan which could confirm that Mr Murray was developing multiple sclerosis.

An Garda Síochána believe Mr Murray was involved in the Regency Hotel shooting on February 5th which has fuelled a feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

David Byrne (34), from Crumlin, Dublin, and a member of the Kinahan crime cartel, was shot dead when two masked men – armed with automatic weapons – opened fire in the hotel during a weigh-in for a boxing match.

Retaliation

His killing is believed to be in retaliation for the murder of Dublin criminal Gary Hutch in southern Spain last September. Ten people have been killed since the feud began last year.

A lawyer instructed by Dublin High Court yesterday said he was concerned that Mr Murray’s Irish passport was valid to 2021, and said while he has “the appearance of someone who is disabled” a medical report would ascertain the extent of his illness.

The Belfast recorder said she would like to see a medical report before making any decision so she could see the exact nature of the illness.

Mr Murray is expected to appear again before the court on Friday.