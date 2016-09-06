Tyrone man linked to Regency Hotel killing remanded in custody

A Co Tyrone man linked to a gangland killing at Dublin’s Regency Hotel was remanded in custody after he appeared at a Belfast court following his detention under a European arrest warrant.

Kevin Murray (46) was arrested at Townsend Street, Strabane on Monday in connection with murder and firearms offences.

He appeared at Belfast Recorder’s Court yesterday using a walking frame, and had to be assisted into the dock by two wardens. He is fighting extradition to the Republic, where the authorities hold a warrant for his arrest.

Des Fahy, for Mr Murray, said his client had no issue with the format or execution of the warrant, but does not consent to extradition.

The court heard Mr Murray would challenge the warrant that has been issued, had gathered £10,000 for bail from family members, and did not represent a flight risk as he had been living openly in Strabane, in contact with the authorities. He had been suffering from deteriorating health since December 2015.

Mr Fahy told the Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth his client had limited mobility, was recently allocated a care worker and was awaiting results of a scan which he expected to confirm that Mr Murray was developing multiple sclerosis.

An Garda Síochána believe he was involved in the Regency Hotel shooting on February 5th which fuelled a bloody feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

David Byrne, a 34-year-old father-of-two from Crumlin and a member of the Kinahan crime cartel, was shot dead when two masked men – armed with automatic weapons – opened fire in the hotel during a weigh-in for a boxing match.

His killing was believed to be in retaliation for the murder of Dublin criminal Gary Hutch in southern Spain last September. Ten people have been killed since the feud began last year.

A lawyer instructed by Dublin High Court yesterday said he was concerned that Mr Murray’s Irish passport was valid to 2021 and said while he has “the appearance of someone who is disabled” a medical report would ascertain the extent of his illness.

The lawyer said it was the view of gardaí that Mr Murray had played a central role in the hotel shooting and was concerned he had only been living at his current address for one month.

Mr Murray’s lawyer said if his client was bailed he would reside with his father, who lives in a bungalow, as this would assist with mobility issues.

The judge said she would like to see medical evidence to ascertain the exact nature of his illness before making any decision on bail.

Mr Murray is expected to appear again before the court on Friday.