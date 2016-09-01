Two women held after seizure of cannabis worth €150,000

Two women have been arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants worth €150,000 in Co Westmeath.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Athlone area, gardaí carried out a search on Thursday of a premises at Moyvoughly, Moate, Co Westmeath.

During the course of this search, a highly-sophisticated grow house was discovered, which contained cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €150,000.

Arrests

Two women were arrested and are currently being detained at Athlone Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The operation was led by the Athlone drugs unit, assisted by the Westmeath divisional units and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.