Two pensioners found dead at house in Co Mayo

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the bodies of two pensioners in Co Mayo on Tuesday afternoon.

The remains of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were found at a house in Irishtown, Claremorris, shortly after 3pm.

A man in his late 30s with serious injuries was also discovered at the property.

He was taken to Galway University Hospital.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

No further information is available at present.