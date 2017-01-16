Two pedestrians die after collision in Co Louth
Incident occurred on Dublin to Derry road at Hunterstown
Two pedestrians have died following a collision in Co Louth.
The incident occurred on the main Dublin to Derry road at Hunterstown near Ardee, gardaí said.
The scene of the crash has been sealed off to allow for a garda technical examination and the road will be closed overnight and on Tuesday, a Garda spokesman said. Traffic diversions are in place.
More to follow...