Two men in court following explosives find in Dublin last Friday

Two men have been charged before the Special Criminal Court following the discovery of explosives in Dublin over the weekend.

Mairtin Manning and Declan McDermott were charged after being brought before an out-of-hours sitting of the court on Sunday evening.

Mr Manning was charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances last Friday.

Michael Durkan, solicitor, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Mr Manning was being charged under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act.

He was charged with knowingly possessing an explosive substance - ten 400 gram blocks of TNT and the explosive head of an RGD33 hand grenade - at Spring Garden Street.

Mr Manning, who was dressed in a blue Dublin GAA top, did not speak during his appearance in court.

Det Sgt Eamon Hoey gave evidence of arresting Mr Manning at Spring Garden Street East at 4.44pm on Friday.

He said Mr Manning made no reply when he was charged.

Mr McDermott was charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, the IRA or Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Det Garda Eoin Clerkin said he arrested Mr McDermott at 4.54pm on Spring Garden Street East last Friday.

Mr McDermott made no reply when charged, he said.

Mr McDermott, dressed in a white t-shirt and green hoodie, did not speak and remained seated as the charge against him was read out.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, for the three-person court, remanded both men to appear before the court again next Friday. The court heard they were of unknown date of birth and abode.

Lawyers for the two men indicated their intention to seek bail at a future date.

About 20 friends of the accused were present in court for the 20-minute hearing, including former Lord Mayor Christy Burke.

A third man who was arrested along with the two others has been released without charge and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.