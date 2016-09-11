Two men held after separate robberies on bookmakers
Man in Athlone threatened staff with a knife, thief in Castlebar demanded cash before escape
Gardaí are questioning two people in connection with separate robberies on bookmakers in Westmeath and Mayo. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Two people have been arrested following separate robberies on bookmakers in Westmeath and Mayo.
In Athlone a man armed with a knife entered bookmakers and threatened staff at approximately 3.40pm yesterday. He stole an unspecified amount of cash and fled the scene in a car. No one was injured during the robbery.
A short while later a man (38) was arrested and a car and a quantity of cash recovered. No one was injured.
He is currently being questioned at Athlone Garda station.
Separately, in Co Mayo a 28-year-old man was arrested following a robbery at a bookmakers in Castlebar, Co Mayo.
During this robbery a man threatened staff and demanded cash before escaping on foot.
A short time later a man was arrested and a sum of cash was recovered.
This man is being questioned at Castlebar Garda Station.