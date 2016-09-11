Two men held after separate robberies on bookmakers

Two people have been arrested following separate robberies on bookmakers in Westmeath and Mayo.

In Athlone a man armed with a knife entered bookmakers and threatened staff at approximately 3.40pm yesterday. He stole an unspecified amount of cash and fled the scene in a car. No one was injured during the robbery.

A short while later a man (38) was arrested and a car and a quantity of cash recovered. No one was injured.

He is currently being questioned at Athlone Garda station.

Separately, in Co Mayo a 28-year-old man was arrested following a robbery at a bookmakers in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

During this robbery a man threatened staff and demanded cash before escaping on foot.

A short time later a man was arrested and a sum of cash was recovered.

This man is being questioned at Castlebar Garda Station.