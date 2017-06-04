Two men due before Special Criminal Court sitting after explosives find

Two men are set to appear before the Special Criminal Court this Sunday evening following the seizure of explosives in Dublin’s north inner city last Friday evening.

The two suspects have been in custody since their arrests at about 6pm on Friday and have been questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The men, aged 21 and 28 years, are due to appear before a special sitting of the court at 7.30pm.

A third man, who is in his 50s, was also detained in the north inner city in a follow up operation on Friday evening.

However, he has since been released without charge and a file on his alleged involvement is being prepared for the DPP.

As part of an intelligence-led operation into the activities of suspected dissident republicans gardaí stopped a taxi on Spring Garden St, Ballybough, Dublin 1.

They found approximately 6kg of TNT explosives, usually used for commercial activities such as mining. A number of detonators were also discovered.

The area was sealed off and roads in the area closed for a number of hours, with some local houses evacuated.

When the army bomb disposal teams were called in and declared the area safe it was re-opened again.

The two suspects in their 20s were being quizzed in Clontarf Garda station over the weekend and the older man was questioned in Raheny station before his release.