Two men arrested over suspected dissident republican activity

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of dissident republicans.

A man in his 30s was arrested when gardaí searched a house in Meath.

A second man, also in his 30s, was arrested during a search of a house in west Dublin.

They are both currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, in a west Dublin Garda station, and can be held for up to three days.

The operation was led by members of the Special Detective and Emergency Response Units.