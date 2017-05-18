Two men arrested over suspected dissident republican activity
Man in his 30s held in Meath and another held after search of house in west Dublin
A man in his 30s was arrested when gardaí searched a house in Meath. A second man, also in his 30s, was arrested during a search of a house in west Dublin. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of dissident republicans.
A man in his 30s was arrested when gardaí searched a house in Meath.
A second man, also in his 30s, was arrested during a search of a house in west Dublin.
They are both currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, in a west Dublin Garda station, and can be held for up to three days.
The operation was led by members of the Special Detective and Emergency Response Units.