Two men arrested over murder of loyalist George Gilmore

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of prominent loyalist George Gilmore in Carrickfergus.

The PSNI said the men, aged 28 and 35, were arrested in the Greater Belfast area on Thursday and were being questioned in connection with the fatal shooting of the 44-year-old as he sat in his car in Pinewood Avenue on Monday.

His killing is being linked to an ongoing UDA paramilitary feud in the Co Antrim town.

“The men, aged 35 and 28, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are currently assisting police with their enquiries,” Det Insp Darren McCartney said.

He said a number of people were in the area at the time of the shooting and appealed to anyone who witnessed the attack to contact the PSNI or the Crimestoppers charity.