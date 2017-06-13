Two men arrested in connection with Mark Desmond murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Desmond in Dublin last year.

Desmond, a drug dealer and enforcer, was shot dead on December 2nd 2016 in a park in Lucan.

Gardaí arrested two men on Tuesday in the west Dublin area in connection with the killing.

The men, aged in their 20s and in 30s, were detained after an operation in Clondalkin and Lucan involving the local detective unit, Regional Armed Support Unit and other local units, according to gardaí.

The men are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.