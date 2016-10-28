Two men arrested in €80,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized a kilo of cocaine in Dublin.

The men were intercepted at Parkgate Street Dublin 8 at approximately 11am on Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into serious criminal activity in the Dublin region.

During the course of a search, cocaine with an estimated street value of €80,000 was discovered by members of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with members of the Serious Crime Task Force.

One 40-year-old man and another man aged 52 were arrested and detained at Store Street Garda Station under the Drug Trafficking Act.