Two men arrested after shots fired at house in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after a gun was fired at a house in Fairview, Dublin, on Tuesday night.

Gardaí received reports at about 11.30pm of a gun being fired on Inverness Road.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered an upstairs bedroom window had been shattered by a bullet.

There were four occupants in the house at the time. There were no people in the damaged room and no one was injured.

Shortly afterwards, gardaí arrested two maen, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, in Donabate.

They were detained in Swords and Clontarf Garda stations.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have asked witnesses or anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 6664800, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.