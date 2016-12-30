Two men arrested after seizure of cannabis worth €83,000

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €83,000 worth of cannabis.

At about 1pm on Friday, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, carried out an operation in the Dublin 7 area.

A number of individuals were searched leading to the discovery of the cannabis.

Two men aged 40 and 47 were arrested and brought to the Bridewell Garda station under drug trafficking legislation. They can be held for up to seven days.