Two men arrested after attack at Finglas newsagents

Two men have been arrested after a shop employee was seriously injured during an attempted robbery at a newsagents in Finglas, Co Dublin, on Saturday, March 18th.

The two men, both in their 20s, were arrested on Tuesday morning in the Finglas area.

The two are currently being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, respectively.

Attempted robbery

The attempted robbery at the shop on Fitzmaurice Road took place at about 8.15am on the date in question, when two men entered the newsagents and assaulted a male member of staff.

The employee, who is in his 40s, suffered serious head injuries in the attack and was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The two men responsible for the assault fled the scene in the direction of Glasilawn Road in what was believed to be a white saloon-type car.

Nothing was stolen from the shop in the incident.