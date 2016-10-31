Two men armed with hammers rob shop in Co Louth

Two men armed with hammers made away with a sum of money following a robbery at a shop in Co Louth on Sunday.

At about 9.30pm, two men entered a premises in Louth village and threatened staff.

The men made away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the till, according to gardaí.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating and no arrests have been made.