Two jurors discharged from Sean FitzPatrick trial

Two jurors have been discharged from the trial of the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, Sean FitzPatrick after informing the judge of insurmountable difficulties.

On Monday judge John Alymer discharged the two jurors who had informed him they now felt unable to serve in the trial which is expected to last until Christmas.

One juror who was unemployed, told the judge she had found a full-time job. She said when unemployed she was told she would be given €67 a week, but could not live on that.

A second juror has suffered a bereavement, one consequence of which is that he now cannot serve on the jury.

Judge Alymer said the court was grateful the remaining jurors had offered to serve in such a long trial.

If there was anything in the back of any juror’s mind in relation to their ability “to see this trial out”, they should mention it now, he said.

None of the remaining 13 jurors on the specially enlarged jury panel raised any difficulty.

Any final decision in the trial will be made by a jury of twelve members.

Legal argument in the absence of the jury has now resumed.

The jury was also told on Monday it would not be hearing evidence until Wednesday of next week, at the earliest.

The jury, which was selected on September 26th last, has not yet heard any evidence as the trial has been hearing legal argument in their absence since the jury was empanelled.

Mr FitzPatrick (68), of Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 27 charges under the Companies Act 1990 relating to the misleading of the bank’s auditors, Ernst & Young, in relation to multi-million euro loans he had from the bank, between 2002 and 2008.

Mr FitzPatrick has pleaded not guilty to all charges.