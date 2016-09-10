Two die in early morning crashes in Limerick and Tipperary

Two men have died following early morning road traffic collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Limerick.

A man in his 30s was killed in a crash on the N52 at Ardcroney, Co Tipperary, at about 2am when the car he was driving hit a fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Limerick.

In east Co Limerick a man in his 60s walking on the R513 at Hospital died after being struck by a car at approximately 1am.

He was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Both roads are currently closed pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the Tipperary crash are asked to contact Nenagh Garda station (067 50450), the Garda confidential telephone line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.

Witnesses to the Co Limerick crash are asked to contact Bruff Garda station (061-382940).

The deaths bring to 128 the number of people killed on Ireland’s roads in 2016, 21 more than during same period last year.