Two dead after overnight road collisions

Two men have died following overnight road traffic collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Limerick.

A man in his 30s was killed in a crash on the N52 at Ardcroney, Co Tipperary, at about 2am when the car he was driving left the road and hit a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Limerick.

A man in his 60s died after he was struck by a car on the R513 at Hospital, east Co Limerick, at approximately 1am. He was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Both roads are currently closed pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the Tipperary crash are asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station (067 50450), the Garda confidential telephone line (1800 666 111) or any Garda Station. Witnesses to the Co Limerick crash are asked to contact Bruff Garda Station (061-382940), the Garda confidential telephone line (1800 666 111) or any Garda Station.

The deaths bring to 128 the number of people killed on Ireland’s roads in 2016.