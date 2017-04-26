Two charged with murder of Donegal man in London

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a Donegal man in London at the weekend.

Damien McLaughlin (42) was originally from Manorcunningham but had been living in London.

He died after being stabbed in the heart on Saturday afternoon on Exeter Road in Enfield.

A Met Police spokesman said paramedics from London’s ambulance service and the air ambulance tried to save his life for nearly an hour, before he was pronounced dead at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Omar Warner (18) was charged with the murder of Mr McLaughlin and possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old also appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug.

He was remanded and will appear at the Old Bailey with a date yet to be confirmed.