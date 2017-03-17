Two charged by PSNI in connection with murder of loyalist

Two men are to appear in court on Saturday morning in Belfast charged in connection with the murder of prominent loyalist George Gilmore in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

The men, aged 28 and 35, had been arrested in Belfast on Thursday for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of the 44-year-old as he sat in his car in Pinewood Avenue on Monday.

His killing is being linked to an ongoing UDA paramilitary feud in Carrickfergus.

The PSNI Serious Crime Branch said the suspects had been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property.

The feud, ongoing for many years, involves two factions of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) paramilitary group.

Just hours before Mr Gilmore was shot he wrote on Facebook: “The days of the UDA putting people out of Carrick are over.”

Attempts on his life had been made before and he previously refused to leave the area.

Last summer there was a tense stand-off between rival loyalists outside his home.

At the time, video footage emerged online of about 100 men, some masked, marching toward his house.