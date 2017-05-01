Two arrested in Dublin as power tools worth €50,000 seized

Two Irish men were arrested at Dublin Port on Saturday with industrial power tools, with an estimated value of upwards of €50,000.

As part of ongoing investigations under Operation Thor, targeting burglary and theft, gardaí intercepted two vehicles at Dublin Port shortly after 7.30pm, which had arrived from the UK.

During this stop and search operation a large quantity of industrial power tools and gardening machinery were seized and the two men, aged 38 and 29 years, were arrested for handling of stolen property. One of the vehicles involved was also stolen, the Garda said.

The two men were detained at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Both men have been charged in relation to handling offences and are due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing in conjunction with the UK authorities to identify all the owners of the property seized, which was destined for the Irish black market.