Two arrested in Cork after €25,000 heroin seizure

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two people following the seizure of €25,000 worth of heroin as part of an ongoing operation against drug dealing in the city and surrounding areas.

Detectives from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad arrested the man in his early 20s and the girl in her late teens at a location in Tower near Blarney at around 2pm on Sunday.

The arrests followed the seizure of a quantity of heroin with an estimated street value of €25,000 at an outdoor location in Tower during a planned search operation by drug squad officers.

The two were arrested under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days. They were taken to Gurranebraher garda station for questioning.